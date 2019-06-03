I would like to respond to Thursday's letter to the editor, "Don't teach climate change in schools," that said only basic science should be emphasized in K-12 schools.
Research in science education strongly suggests that having students make sense of phenomena such as climate change, while learning about scientific practices, helps them develop a deep understanding of the concepts and enables them to explain other events in nature. Students need practice to back claims with verifiable evidence, develop and use models and to argue their ideas with others in science class.
Just learning science concepts without being able to apply them to real world problems is like learning about a sport without ever playing a game. Students need to learn science in a context like climate change which has been verified by consensus in the scientific community so that they see how concepts are found across various disciplines like earth science, biology, chemistry and physics.
Karen Mesmer, Baraboo