Climate is harder to fix than virus -- Bruce Jamison

I support the Wisconsin State Journal for their April 22 editorial, "Climate fix will require cooperation," endorsing bipartisan effort to address climate change.

Science tells us we can head off the worst effects if we act now. Will we?

Had we been quicker to act on expert opinion about COVID-19, we may have seen fewer deaths and less economic and social disruption. Still, we know eventually COVID-19 will be put back in its box.

We are woefully late to blunt the climate crisis, and unlike a pandemic, there is no cure or vaccine. Our climate has changed. There is no undo button. Madison is likely to average 15 days with temperatures of 95 degree by the summer of 2050, even with drastic measures.

We can still leave a planet our children can live with.

The editorial suggests a carbon tax that returns revenue to citizens. Those with lower incomes and smaller carbon footprints come out ahead. No silver bullet, but a strong foundation for a livable planet.