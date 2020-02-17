Climate is getting bipartisan attention -- Steve Lewis

Thanks for the shoutout to U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., in the the Feb. 2 State Journal editorial, "A surprising voice joins climate fight." Sen. Braun started the Senate Climate Solutions Caucus with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. It's encouraging to hear that Republicans as well as Democrats want to find solutions to the climate crisis in which we find ourselves.

Our own U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, also deserves a shoutout. She joined the Climate Solutions Caucus recently, bringing the number of senators in it to 12: six Republicans, five Democrats and one independent who caucuses with Democrats.

What's especially encouraging about the caucus is its consideration of putting a price on carbon. The House now has a bill, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, that would return all revenues to American households, stimulate clean energy production and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

I hope members of the Senate Climate Solutions Caucus cosponsor such a bill in the Senate. It's the most effective way to mitigate climate change and maintain a livable climate for our children and grandchildren.

Steve Lewis, Fitchburg

