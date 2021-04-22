Climate doesn't care about politics -- Carol Steinhart

In response to the April 18 letter to the editor "Eliminating fossil fuels a bad idea," abandoning fossil fuels would neither seriously harm the economy nor compromise energy independence.

Eliminating fossil fuels a bad idea -- James Thomas I read daily about the plan to eliminate fossil fuels. This is the most destructive ideology…

Life will be very different in the future no matter what we do. It will become increasingly worse if we continue spewing greenhouse gases. But if we act in time, we can live comfortably for many more generations.

We can do it. We have or are developing many of the technologies necessary for a sustainable energy future, and only lack of trying can prevent further progress. Nascent technologies seek to remove and sequester carbon already in the atmosphere.

In any case, would someone please explain why energy independence and the economy are more important than survival? Nature and climate change don't care about politics, partisanship and economics. We have an emergency that threatens all of us. It urgently demands apolitical, nonpartisan responses — free from ideology and the influence of fossil-fuel and related industries.

Carol Steinhart, Madison