Climate disaster can't be ignored -- Hari Carnes

I must respond to the Feb. 26 editorial from the Wall Street Journal on how the president’s energy policy empowers Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Wall Street Journal: Joe Biden's regulators empower Putin We live in strange and contradictory times. President Joe Biden is trying mightily to deter …

The editorial told us that “obsessive climate politics” are getting more destructive by the week. It told us the emission of greenhouse gasses should not be considered in the approval of natural gas pipelines and export terminals. In effect, i contended that if we do not harvest and export more liquified natural gas, the world will simply find it elsewhere, and that anyway they will have “no impact on downstream emissions.”

Folks, the Wall Street Journal is wrong. The only way to begin to ameliorate our already rapidly worsening climate crisis is to stop.

Stop harvesting planet-destroying tar sand oil in Canada. Stop fracking oil and natural gas from oil shale here in the United States. Stop burning coal. Stop building pipelines to transport more fossil fuels. We have to just stop. The result of anything less than a full-scale rethinking of our world energy system is global suicide, not “climate virtue signaling.”

I can only think they are representing Wall Street and its minions, who seem happy to continue our disastrous path while they add to their billions, now justifying it by waving a patriotic flag against Russia. Shame on the State Journal for spreading this perspective.

Hari Carnes, Madison