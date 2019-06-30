No, the 2020 election should not be about the Mueller report. But, yes, it should be a referendum on the economy -- the economies in 2030, 2040 and 2050.
Future economies will depend on clean air, clean water, clean power and forging policy to mitigate human-caused climate change. Imagine these potential June 2040 headlines if current policy doesn't change:
- Budget deficit grows after years of weather-related disasters -- interest on debt is greater than all other spending
- Researchers looking for new hybrids -- crops continue failing due to heat
- Rolling blackouts instituted during heat wave to reduce coal and gas utility demand
- Immigration pressures increase as world’s major cities drift into the ocean and drought and famine recur in Africa and Southeast Asia
- Middle East erupts in conflict over water resources -- draft re-instituted as troop needs cannot be met
- Public health costs skyrocket -- insurance options disappear
Will it be possible to avoid these headlines?
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act is a bill in the House that could begin to address issues in a bipartisan way. The only climate debate should be on how to best make progress. Climate issues, the economy and life are linked. Our representatives all need to acknowledge these links.
Steven Reusser, Eau Claire