Austin Wu's column in last Sunday's State Journal, "Growing cities best for climate," cover the issues well surrounding Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson's anticipation of a densely populated city. Madison and all Dane County are wrestling with the same problems, and addressing climate change is prioritized.

I think the difficulty is that many of us believe, or behave as if, we can have a livable climate and nothing really important needs to change if everyone drives an electric vehicle, uses Energy Star appliances and installs photovoltaic panels on their roof.

Wrong.

Our settlement pattern must change. America developed under the tacit assumption that there is no limit to available land and resources, but the limits have become starkly apparent.

Like it or not, single-family dwellings an hour's commute from the workplace will be impossible in any sustainable future. We must design densely populated people- and environment-friendly cities and responsibly steward the land between them.

This seems utopian, a herculean task, and perhaps it is. But we can imagine it and put it theoretically on paper, which is a start. If we can stop fearing and raging against change, it may be possible.

Carol Steinhart, Madison

