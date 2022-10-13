Climate crisis is hitting home -- Carol Steinhart

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is speaking out about climate change frequently nowadays. One recurring theme is that poor nations bear the brunt of the consequences but contribute least to the problem, and justice demands that wealthy nations help them recover and build resilience. Another is that wealthy nations have failed to take adequate climate action.

Speaking recently from flood-ravaged Pakistan, Guterres warned that what happened there could happen anywhere. Then, as if on cue, it happened here at home: first in Puerto Rico, next in Florida. If only those who have stymied climate action for more that a decade because it would “hurt the economy” had realized what inaction would be doing to the economy today.

MIT's climate model En-ROADS shows that a carbon tax can reduce emissions more than any other action, and combined with other actions brings them within target range. That's because a carbon tax touches all parts of the economy, rewarding emissions-reducing behaviors and giving markets flexibility to adopt the cheapest strategies.

America can't do it alone, nor can the world do it without America. We must join the nations and our own states that already use carbon pricing, and address the real problem -- not just its symptoms.

Carol Steinhart, Madison