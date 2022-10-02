Climate coverage can change minds -- Steve Lewis

Thank you for last Sunday's column "Climate change is a moral issue," by the Rev. Eugene S. Pocernich. And thank you for your increasing coverage of climate change.

I've been reading the Wisconsin State Journal for over 10 years, and it used to be rare to see an article about climate change. Now it seems like there is at least one every day.

This is probably due to the increasing effects of climate change, such as droughts, extreme precipitation and flooding. But not every newspaper is covering the climate like the State Journal is. This newspaper chooses to publish articles, editorials and letters to the editor about it.

Rev. Pocernich sees reason for optimism with the passing of the Inflation Reduction Act and its clean energy subsidies, and so do I. A big reason it passed, I believe, is due to the increased coverage of climate issues by newspapers such as the State Journal.

So thank you again for being a reliable source of climate news as well as a marketplace of ideas.

Steve Lewis, Fitchburg