Climate could be worse than virus -- Paul Johnson

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

It is inspiring to see most everyone come together to address the global pandemic. It inspires hope for our future.

I hope the next steps will include staying focused on the even greater threat to our world -- climate change. The possible dangers are far greater than the COVID-19 threat. We need to address this now.

One step would be to support renewable energy, mostly wind and solar. Please let your legislators know to take action now.

Paul Johnson, Madison