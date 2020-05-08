Climate could be worse than virus -- Paul Johnson

It is inspiring to see most everyone come together to address the global pandemic. It inspires hope for our future.
I hope the next steps will include staying focused on the even greater threat to our world -- climate change. The possible dangers are far greater than the COVID-19 threat. We need to address this now.
One step would be to support renewable energy, mostly wind and solar. Please let your legislators know to take action now.
Paul Johnson, Madison
