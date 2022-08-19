Climate concerns aren't exaggerated -- Carol Steinhart

In response to the Aug. 9 letter to the editor "Climate change fears are overblown," I agree that climate-related predictions and projections have been consistently wrong. They underestimated the severity of consequences that are becoming increasingly apparent because the models didn't account for unanticipated factors that exacerbated the problem.

Is that cause for complacency?

Studies focus on the downside of using fossil fuels because, regardless of their undeniable benefits, carbon-based fuels have led to a rapidly approaching climate train wreck that threatens to derail “advanced” civilization. Again, the economic and social damage grows demonstrably and inexorably. Should we let our children play in the street because there used to be less traffic, and they enjoy it and get such healthy exercise?

We weren't responsible for the climate-related disasters of 100 years ago, but we are for today's -- and we know why. I won't repeat the litany of record-setting extreme-weather disasters, global unrest, food insecurity and migration that are clearly associated with climate change. They are undeniably wreaking worsening social and economic havoc. And fortunately, nuclear energy does factor into strategies for action.

Carol Steinhart, Madison