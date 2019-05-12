I appreciated the article "Study: Climate change widens world chasm," in the May 4 State Journal.
I have often thought that we are fortunate to live in Wisconsin, where we have enough water and it's not too hot. Climate change might not be as bad here as it will be in much of the world.
Sure, we already have ticks and insects migrating from the South, we are losing our brook trout and having more floods. Many other problems will be caused by warming. But as the article says, the worst effects of global warming won't be here. The hotter and poorer parts of the world will be hurt the most. Already, Nigeria, Brazil and India have suffered 25% to 30% lower GDP than they would without warming. Human cognitive performance and labor productivity will decline as it gets hotter. Crop yields will decrease.
Please call your senators and representative and ask them to support action to minimize climate change, such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act.
Glen Ecklund, Madison