Climate change to blame for extinction -- Carol Steinhart

Another species is fighting extinction against daunting odds, and it's another canary in the coal mine. Why should we care? The Laguna Mountains skipper is likely already ecologically extinct.
We should care because many hundreds of canaries are serving as warnings to humans, from the North Atlantic right whale to the Florida perforate reindeer lichen. Each is a link in the web of life, which we are rapidly ripping apart. And the result will be collapse of the ecosystems on which our own lives depend.
The major culprits are unsustainable exploitation of natural resources and climate change. The latter needs immediate draconian attention at all levels of government, in the private sector, and in our personal lives. Small incremental steps won't solve the problem. We must put a stiff price on carbon pollution, leave undeveloped fossil fuel deposits in the ground, move posthaste to a green energy economy, implement innovative technologies for carbon capture and removing carbon already in the atmosphere, adapt agriculture nationwide to changing conditions, update water management protocols and make profound changes in our lifestyle.
Only then will there be hope for the future. But I believe it's worth it, and we must try.