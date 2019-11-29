Imagine 195 people in a lifeboat in a storm, swamped by waves. Everyone is trying to keep it afloat, and to ensure the onboard food and water will be distributed fairly. They argue over what to do, what problems to prioritize. They all want to survive and to save themselves.
All except one person that is. This person denies the lifeboat is in a crisis, and denies it is sinking. In fact, this person is drilling a hole in the bottom of the boat at the same time everyone else is trying to get organized about how to bail the water out. Meanwhile the rising storm, the wind, rain and waves keep assaulting the boat.
The boat is our planet, the 195 people are the countries that will be meeting in Madrid to lay ground rules about addressing climate change. The person drilling the hole is the president of the United States.
This madness can be ended by voting him out of office in 2020, and by asking your members of Congress to support the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend bill.
After all, we in the United States want to survive also.
Tom Umhoefer, Stoughton