A changing climate has impacted life for everyone in Baraboo this summer. There were days we stayed inside because of smoke from Canadian wildfires. At other times, extreme heat made us retreat to air-conditioned spaces (if we didn’t need to be outdoors for work).

More and more, in news articles about extreme weather event, human caused climate change is noted as a cause. It’s up to all of us to move away from fossil fuels as quickly as possible for our health and planetary well-being.

Here are two action steps everyone in Baraboo can take. First, visit Powered Up Baraboo’s website (poweredupbaraboo.com) to learn more about this local nonprofit working to speed the clean energy transition in our community. Secondly, if you are a homeowner, plan to attend our Energy Improved Homes Tour on Saturday. You’ll be able to learn how eight local homeowners are reducing energy use and costs, getting more power from renewable energy sources and reducing their carbon footprint.

Marianne Cotter and Beth Persche, co-chairs, Powered Up Baraboo