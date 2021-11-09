Climate change isn't manageable -- Bob Bates

In Marc Thiessen's column on Saturday, "Climate change is not an ‘existential threat,’" he offers a series of arguments from author Bjorn Lomborg that climate change poses threats only to "alarmists."
Lomborg must be part ostrich, only removing his head from the sand to do some "cherry picking" of selective numbers. As Mark Twain observed, too often deceivers are fond of spouting misleading statistics.
Lomborg pooh-poohs worldwide poverty, malnutrition, climate-related disasters and destructions of land and ocean ecosystems in his statistic-skewing arguments. He says, "things are a lot better than you think."
Tell that to people in the many areas of our one-and-only planet who are being increasingly impacted by droughts, wildfires, flooding, rising sea waters, malnutrition, diseases and unrelenting poverty. Say that about the toxic acidification of the oceans, the death of ocean reefs or the hundreds of species going extinct from dire effects of unnatural alterations to Earth's ecosystems.
Are these undeniable realities as simple as Lomborg claims? No. Climate change is not a "chronic, manageable condition humanity can live with."
Bob Bates, Madison