Climate change is most pressing issue -- Ali Bram

Global warming overshadows every other challenge we face. Our next president’s top priorities must be supporting green energy, reducing carbon emissions, and working with allies to stop the cataclysmic death of Earth.
If that takes a “radical,” a “leftist,” a “progressive,” a “socialist” or a whatever, it doesn’t matter. The person's sex, color, age or description doesn’t matter. The candidate's hair, clothes and what he or she ate at the Iowa State Fair are insignificant -- none of it matters.
Global warming is so massive it overshadows every other issue we face, including health care, immigration, wars and the economy. Global warming affects the very air we breathe, the water we drink and the food we eat. So the candidates' positions on all the aforesaid issues don’t really matter, because they’ll all be moot if global warming isn’t addressed first.
To address this massive issue, our next president must have integrity, guts and smarts. The president must be able to speak, think, act and lead effectively, and not be sidetracked by pop culture and self-interest. We need a real president -- and a constituency intelligent enough to see the big picture of what our planet is facing and elect such a president.
Ali Bram, Madison