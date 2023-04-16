Thank you for the informative article "Number of monarch butterflies wintering in Mexico drops 22%" in the March 23 State Journal. The work of Mexican citizens and the "Community Guard" to protect the butterfly forests is a bright spot in an otherwise gloomy picture.

Monarch butterflies were recently classified as “endangered” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Karen Oberhauser, director of the UW Arboretum, has studied monarch biology and conservation for 40 years and likens their most serious problem to that of Goldilocks. Monarchs thrive at moderate temperatures under moderate moisture conditions. But the weather is increasingly either too hot or too dry along their migration route or at their destination. That's called climate change.

Like citizens of the monarchs' winter home, Madisonians can help. For example, Oberhauser brought Journey North, one of North America’s largest citizen science programs, to the Arboretum, which is monitoring the monarch butterflies. Anyone can participate in that or simply plant milkweed.

Or we can get real about tackling climate change. Dane County is exemplary. Madison is pretty good. But we should tell everyone else all the way to President Joe Biden to stop the baby steps, finger-pointing, bickering, excuse-making and greenwashing and just quit mining and drilling so both people and butterflies can survive.

Carol Steinhart, Madison

