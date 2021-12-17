 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Climate change is global experiment -- Steve Lewis
0 comments

Climate change is global experiment -- Steve Lewis

  • 0

After reading about the tornadoes in Kentucky and elsewhere, I wondered if they're increasing due to climate change.

A few years back, I read that climatologists were pretty sure climate change would increase hurricane intensity, drought in some areas, and extreme precipitation in others. But didn't know if it would affect tornadoes. According to a recent article in National Geographic, they're still not sure. But some are assuming that climate change is impacting tornadoes because it's affecting everything else.

Tornadoes form when warm, moist air meets cold, dry air above it. It just so happens the temperature on Wednesday in the Madison area reached 67 degrees. The record for that day had been 52.

Yikes! Gotta say, we're conducting quite an experiment on our planet.

Steve Lewis, Fitchburg

Follow along as State Journal cartoonist Phil Hands draws Joe Biden and the "Ghost of Elections Yet to Come"
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics