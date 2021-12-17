Climate change is global experiment -- Steve Lewis

After reading about the tornadoes in Kentucky and elsewhere, I wondered if they're increasing due to climate change.
A few years back, I read that climatologists were pretty sure climate change would increase hurricane intensity, drought in some areas, and extreme precipitation in others. But didn't know if it would affect tornadoes. According to a recent article in National Geographic, they're still not sure. But some are assuming that climate change is impacting tornadoes because it's affecting everything else.
Tornadoes form when warm, moist air meets cold, dry air above it. It just so happens the temperature on Wednesday in the Madison area reached 67 degrees. The record for that day had been 52.
Yikes! Gotta say, we're conducting quite an experiment on our planet.
Steve Lewis, Fitchburg