Climate change fears are overblown -- Mark Dunavan

Based on the shockingly abysmal track record of "experts" in climate-related predictions over the past 50 years, it is amazing anybody would give their dire prophecies the time of day.

Apparently, the "if it bleeds, it leads" strategy still dominates the world of political progressives, climate activists and the mainstream corporate media. How else does one explain the overwhelming focus on the negative side effects of fossil fuels, while the unprecedented and massive benefits that cost-effective fossil fuel provides to billions of people is systemically ignored?

How come one rarely reads or hears that climate-related disasters kill 99% fewer people than 100 years ago, according to Bjorn Lomborg, president of the Copenhagen Consensus? How come there is so much hostility toward a big piece to the puzzle -- nuclear energy?

Until the doomsayers address these questions and others, I will remain cynical of their prophecies.

Mark Dunavan, McFarland