Now the Midwest, even Wisconsin, has tasted what's in store from a climate going berserk.

We can't pretend we haven't noticed what's happening. It's wishful thinking — or willful ignorance, or disingenuous denial — to blame rising global temperatures and their consequences on sunspots, El Niño (which has only a small, transient role in climate change) or some unspecified “natural” phenomenon.

We broke the climate, we have to fix it, and we have to hurry. The problem is: Fossil fuels made America rich and powerful, but we can no longer afford to burn them.

One justification for not ditching the fossils is “it's the economy, stupid,” as Bill Clinton strategist James Carville said in 1992. The cliché was a winner then and still is. Expressing everything in dollars, the economy is also a powerful reason why we must ditch them.

The economic cost of our fossil-fuel addiction is intolerable and growing. Epic wildfires, floods, storms, droughts and heat waves cost mega-dollars in destroyed property, sky-rocketing insurance, agricultural losses and whatever monetary value we place on human health and life. If you want an economic solution, a hefty price on carbon pollution, widely recommended by respected economists, is a good place to start. It will catalyze further job growth and the economic benefits of improvement, development and implementation of green-energy technologies.

It's survival, stupid.

Carol Steinhart, Madison