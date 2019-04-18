Last Sunday's article "EPA scientists price out cost of climate change" seemed to be worse than naive, in spite of the credentials of its sources. The experts are presuming to be able to estimate in the mere billions what it would cost to compensate for climate changes.
We can estimate the rise of sea level from polar ice and glaciers melting and guess at the increased frequency and power of storms, but who can predict the effects on vital needs such as oxygen production, pure water supply, food production and habitable land as floods increase and droughts produce more wild fires.
The extent and duration of climate changes seem unknown enough without considering the social effect on our population that, within one generation, finds itself out of the control of its environment that it has learned over millennia.
The convenience and prosperity we are able to sacrifice now may prove inestimably vital for our children -- for our species.
Paul D. Nonn, Deerfield