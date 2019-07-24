The letter to the editor in Monday's newspaper "Heat hysteria hypes summer" referred to support for global warming as a "mantra."
I would point out that global warming is a scientific theory which is widely supported by the academic community.
Recent studies of ice cores at the South Pole confirm that earlier episodes of climate change have been linked to high carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere during those eras. True, use of fossil fuels were not to blame. The carbon levels derived from volcanic activity during those eras. We cannot control volcanic activities, but we can control the use of fossil fuels.
Global warming is supported overwhelmingly by weather scientists worldwide. You can deny science, but that will not prevent the impending threat of global warming.
Russell Pope, Madison