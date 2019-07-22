Monday's letter to the editor "Heat hysteria hypes summer" illustrates the common misunderstanding, or perhaps wishful thinking, about human-caused climate change.
Climate change is more than global warming. Climate change is the disruption of the climate to which we are accustomed, and unseasonal cold spells are as much a part of it as are the other extreme weather events --droughts, storms, heat waves -- that Wisconsin and the world have been experiencing more frequently lately.
The science behind this can be denied but not refuted. You can demonstrate in the laboratory that carbon dioxide traps heat. Exxon itself has understood for decades that burning petroleum would increase atmospheric carbon dioxide and destabilize the climate. The graph depicting carbon emissions has been climbing steeply for a century. Admittedly, previous projections and predictions have erred, but always in the direction of underestimating the problem.
Not only theory but a mounting body of data and experience confirm the enormity of the looming climate catastrophe. Yes, catastrophe. This is not media hype. It is the media at last taking responsibility for reporting the unpleasant facts.
Carol Steinhart, Madison