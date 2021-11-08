Climate can't wait for delayed BRT -- Janice Knapp-Cordes

I attended all the early planning meetings about the bus rapid transit system. I was there when the staff explained the various Downtown routes they had considered and the rationale behind their final choice. Now people who didn’t attend the meetings are vociferously challenging the choice. Is this decision going to be made because some voices are louder than others?
I understand that business owners on State Street are concerned about the effect on their business. Do they have any data to support these concerns? Have they looked for studies from other cities, in this country or others, to support their claims? I prefer decisions to be based on facts and reason.
I also call on all involved to focus on the good of the entire community and to enlarge our definition of community. We are facing a climate crisis that is the biggest threat human civilization has ever experienced. We have until 2030 to lower our greenhouse gas emissions substantially. Delaying this project by a year and risking federal funding or even its demise is detrimental to all of us.
Can we not be an example to our dangerously divided body politic, call some emergency meetings and work out a timely compromise?
Politicians, lawmakers and communities used to be able to do that.
Janice Knapp-Cordes, Madison