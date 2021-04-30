Climate activists must change behavior -- Thomas Brodd

With the new emphasis on climate change coming from Madison's mayor and the president, I offer three ways the good people of Madison and Dane County can do their part.
First, disconnect your dryer and hang up your clothes to dry.
Second, disconnect your air conditioner. We humans have survived for thousands of years without it. And unlike heat in the winter, you do not need it to survive.
Third, do not use air travel for vacations, which of course means you cannot go overseas. But if you really care about the climate, you do not need to go to Europe or other far away places.
Now, do I believe the people here will follow these suggestions? Nope. Citizens here are as selfish as any others in the country and really do not want to give up any convenience or travel.
So the next time you get all high and mighty about climate change, remember that -- until you change your own ways -- you are the problem.
Thomas Brodd, Madison