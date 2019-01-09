It is shockingly unfair and inappropriate that the city of Madison’s racial equity coordinator characterized a finding of insufficient nomination signatures by the City Clerk’s Office as “some White Supremacy BS,” as reported in the Jan. 4 State Journal story, “Pettaway ineligible to be on ballot.”

Madison clerk's office says mayoral candidate Toriana Pettaway ineligible to run Pettaway was one of six people to submit nominating petitions and other paperwork by Wednesday's 5 p.m. deadline to run for mayor.

Anyone who has dealt with our city clerk, Maribeth Witzel-Behl, or certified municipal clerk Eric Christianson, who is referenced in the article, knows that they both treat everyone with the utmost courtesy and respect.

In the training sessions for poll workers, and communications with poll workers, the clerk’s office consistently provides explanations and tips on how to make citizens of different backgrounds, abilities and sensibilities comfortable with the voting process.

Anyone who worked with Witzel-Behl, as a poll worker or as a voter outreach volunteer, knows her personal commitment to racial equity, because she lives it.

All Madison citizens who are interested in participating in the electoral process, as voters, poll workers, candidates or volunteers, should feel confident that the City Clerk’s Office will treat them in a fair, welcoming, equitable manner.

Kathleen Fullin, Madison