Clergy may need healing as well -- Mary Fritz

Attorney General Josh Kaul recently announced an inquiry into abuse by clergy and faith leaders in Wisconsin. The purpose, which is justified, is to allow survivors of abuse to have access to victim services for healing and to bring about accountability.
But only half of the inquiry "equation" is addressed in Kaul's initiative. How do we bring about needed services for healing and accountability to clergy who have been falsely accused of abuse as a result of an alleged victim seeking financial gain, public attention, revenge or having some mental illness? Seldom are references made to stories of fraud.
David Pierre Jr. is the creator of the TheMediaReport.com and the author of several books about Catholic Church sex abuse cases. He cites many cases of false accusations made by alleged victims with motives for personal gain against clergy.
I would encourage Kaul, in anticipation of his bid for reelection, to read Pierre's findings.
Mary Fritz, Madison