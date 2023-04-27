Kudos to the Dane County highway crew for cleaning up the Highway 51 corridor between the Beltline and Highway 30.
I regularly travel to and from work along this corridor as well as drive on it during my delivery runs, and I have never seen such a filthy highway before this cleanup. Now that it has been cleaned, it looks so much better and makes driving along 51 even more pleasant.
So thanks to the Dane County highway crew for doing such a wonderful job picking up all of that garbage. I hope the other county roads and even the interstate can get this special cleaning treatment.
John Foellmi, Madison