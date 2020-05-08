Clean up after your canine friends -- Mary Weeks

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

It is great to see people out walking around the neighborhoods. It's a good way to relieve stress and get some fresh air. We appreciate all the sidewalks available to us. Thanks, Madison.

For those of you dog owners who clean up after your animals -- bagging and disposing of it, a big thanks to you, too. For those of you who sort of clean up after your dog, but leave the bag on the sidewalk, well -- you've done the hard part of putting it in the bag, why not do the job right and take it home.

For those of you who leave your dog's excrement on the sidewalk for your neighbors to walk around, or, worse, walk in -- really?

What. Are. You. Thinking?

Next time you go out, don't make your dog the bad guy. Just grab a bag and clean up the poop. Your neighbors and I thank you.

Mary Weeks, Verona