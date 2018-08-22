Madison lakes, algae blooms and clean water are a statewide concern.

Former U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin was a renowned conservationist and environmental advocate. His boyhood home was in Clear Lake. A Clear Lake also is near the town of Crandon. As these names imply, the goal for all of Wisconsin should be clear lakes and clean water.

Though not easily done, as the extensive reporting of the State Journal showed, steps can be taken along this journey to cleaner lakes, rivers and ground water. One step would be a new secretary of the Department of Natural Resource.

Patrick Durkin, the freelance outdoor and recreation writer for the State Journal, would do a fine job. Durkin has demonstrated he has the brains and the mindset for the position, something lacking at the DNR the past eight years.

Clean lakes and clean water should be at the top of every election and candidate's issues this year.

Bob Hunt, Lodi