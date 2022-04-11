Clean energy key to defeating Putin -- Kathy Strube

According to the Pew Research Center, some 69% of Americans say that more clean energy should be a high priority. It’s cost-effective now and they don’t want further damage to nature and their health. The new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report says we need to move fast to prevent more damage from polluting, Earth-warming fuels. Approving new gas plants as our main strategy unfortunately only locks in carbon emissions for decades, though some temporary increased pumping and purchasing is necessary.