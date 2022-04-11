Clean energy key to defeating Putin -- Kathy Strube

Recent sanctions against Russia and it's oil and gas should motivate us towards a faster transition to cheap, job-creating renewable energies.
According to the Pew Research Center, some 69% of Americans say that more clean energy should be a high priority. It’s cost-effective now and they don’t want further damage to nature and their health. The new Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report says we need to move fast to prevent more damage from polluting, Earth-warming fuels. Approving new gas plants as our main strategy unfortunately only locks in carbon emissions for decades, though some temporary increased pumping and purchasing is necessary.
Let’s learn from this situation in Ukraine and work faster towards not depending on dictators in other countries for our energy. Let’s move much more quickly to transition to cheap, abundant, economy-boosting clean energies. Let’s produce solar panels and other needed parts here. Let’s work at every level -- individuals, private companies, utilities and government -- to create a healthier future for our grandchildren that comes with freedom from foreign oil and gas.
Kathy Strube, Mukwonago