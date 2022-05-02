Clean energy is Wisconsin's future -- Bruce Beck

As described in the April 20 State Journal article “Evers: Clean energy plan could create 40,000 jobs,” our governor is working to chart a path of progress toward a more efficient energy future.

Gov. Tony Evers says clean energy investments can create jobs, lower bills Evers billed the plan as a way to reduce dependence on fossil fuels and keep some of the roughly $14 billion a year spent on imported energy, protecting both natural resources and residents’ pocketbooks.

Because greenhouse emissions are accumulating in the atmosphere, an economy that continues to discharge those emissions is quickly becoming inefficient and dysfunctional. If dysfunction is ignored while resources are being allocated, the risk of bad outcomes escalates.

Why delay any longer? The cost of solar and wind energy has fallen below the cost of operating fossil fuel combustion, according to the International Panel on Climate Change. There are better ways to spend the $14 billion Wisconsin spends each year for fossil fuels from other states.

Moreover, the cost of a transition to clean energy is greatly exceeded by the cost of doing nothing, according to the governor’s Clean Energy Plan.

Our nation contributed more than any other nation to the concentration of greenhouse gases now piled up in Earth’s atmosphere. Also, our per-person annual new emissions exceed those of any other nation. A transition to clean energy will demonstrate respect for humanity, respect for future generations and respect for the earthly garden that is our only home.

Bruce Beck, Madison