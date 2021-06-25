Clean energy is truly beautiful -- Steve Lewis

The recent letter to the editor "Solar farm is too close to town" contends the Madison Gas and Electric solar farm in Fitchburg destroyed green space, is ugly and should have been opposed. But it doesn't sound like the letter writer lives near the solar farm.

My family lives in the Wildwood South neighborhood next to the solar farm. In the mornings, I walk with our dog, Lucy, around Wildwood South Prairie Park (an actual greenspace -- the cornfields the solar farm replaced were never green space). At that time of day, the panels are pointed toward the east, converting the morning sunlight into clean energy.

In the evenings, my wife and I walk with Lucy around Wildwood South and the Oak Meadow neighborhood. I've never heard a neighbor say they don't like the solar farm or think it's ugly. Maybe, like me, they think it's smart, clean and, might I say, beautiful.

Steve Lewis, Fitchburg