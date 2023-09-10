Last Sunday's letter to the editor "Suspending kids wasn't the answer" praises the Madison School Board for ending out-of-school suspensions for elementary school students.

The letter says that these suspensions do not help the child. But when a habitually disruptive or violent student is suspended, it helps every other child in the class. They need and deserve a peaceful environment. Frightened children do not learn.

And a student who bullies and threatens others, often including the teacher, is a troubled child who is not thriving. They do not need the School Board to enable their bad behavior by locking them in place. They need the serious timeout that a suspension would bring.

With this no-suspension policy, the School Board has failed both the disruptive student and the many others who are harmed by his behavior. They need to revisit this policy with a willingness to consider what would actually work.

Margaret Benbow, Madison