Civilized society can't allow killing -- Wayne Shockley

I was struck by the beginning of the letter to the editor in Sunday’s State Journal "Pro-life cause doesn't help kids." The author said that the idea behind Roe v. Wade should not even be up for discussion. That kind of closed-mind, absolutist attitude is why we have such intractable divisions in this country.

Nevertheless, I must admit that the argument that a woman should have control over her own body is very powerful. In fact, even though I am (generally) pro-life, I have to agree.

But it does not apply to the issue of abortion, because the unborn child’s body is not the mother’s body. Suppose we took DNA samples from her body and from the unborn child’s body. Then we sent those samples to a lab for analysis without telling the lab where we got them. They would respond that both samples were from human bodies -- but not the same body.

The crux of the entire abortion issue is whether or not that other body is a human person. That needs a lot of discussion. Because if he or she is, then the pro-choice argument from privacy is not valid.

No civilized society should allow one human being to kill another human being at their personal discretion.

Wayne Shockley, Brooklyn