Civilized life can return with care -- Steve Wehrley

Three things you don’t want to hear: "You won’t be happy with this," "It will grow out" and the spontaneous chuckle-laugh emanating from your wife after she cut too much hair from the back of your head.

This week I visit my barber, Ron, for the first time since the beginning of the COVID-19 quarantine. I always appreciated his skill, but this time I really appreciate him. We enjoy the abilities of so many hardworking, capable people in health care, personal care, retail, food service, education and protective services. Months from now when we return to normal, post-vaccine, I’ll continue to recognize how much better our life is due to these people.

Three things I do want to hear: "We’re open," "We’ll wipe down between customers" and "Everyone wears masks." When businesses treat people as if they are contagious, they protect all of us. Enjoying the niceties of civilized life in the middle of a pandemic may be possible.

Later this week I’ll be wearing a new haircut, a smile and a face mask. Thanks, Ron, and others.

Steve Wehrley, Verona