Civil war would upend democracy -- Thomas Gebhart
Civil war would upend democracy -- Thomas Gebhart

A number of recent reports suggest we are close to an actual civil war in this country, especially around the outcome of the 2024 elections.

This has me really scared for the future of our country. It seems to me that the people who fund these conspiracy theories, such as the Murdochs, the Koch brothers and their ilk and the opportunistic and cynical politicians are killing the goose that lays the golden eggs.

Do they think they can control things once they get started? Do they think there won't be massive social and economic disruptions? Do they even care about living in a democratic country or is the need to control so strong that they will wipe away all the progress that has been made?

Thomas Gebhart, Madison

