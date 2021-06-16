Civil service is key to democracy -- Linda Hilker

Looking back over this pandemic, it is clear how important basic public services are to our recovery. These are services that must not be left to the market, including distributing protective equipment, pandemic aid, COVID-19 tests and vaccines.
Public agencies must provide oversight. With more money flowing into these agencies to meet these needs, it is more important than ever to install strong protections against corruption and cronyism in state agencies. This is precisely the function of the Wisconsin civil service system. Civil service creates an atmosphere that encourages public services to be made available to all residents equally. It also works against partisan influence in public programs.
Wisconsin’s civil service system was created by a bill signed into law 116 years ago on June 17. But the civil service system has been weakened by changes in recent years, including our Legislature’s decision to end civil service exam requirements in 2016.
If we want efficiency, effectiveness and accountability in state programs, then we must strengthen the civil service in Wisconsin. It is a basic building block of democracy.
Linda Hilker, Cross Plains