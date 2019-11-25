During recent congressional hearings to impeach President Donald Trump, immigrants and civil servants emerged as America’s most loyal citizens. Trump, born to privilege, has disparaged both groups. His actions related to Russia put his own loyalty into question.
As witnesses, U.S. Army officer Alexander Vindman, foreign policy expert Fiona Hill, and diplomat Marie Yovanovitch fiercely defended the U.S. Constitution against our most determined enemy: Russia.
Lt. Col. Vindman’s family emigrated from Russia. Hill came from England, where her working-class background limited professional opportunities. Yovanovitch’s family lived under Soviet and Nazi rule. All three risked their lives in service to the United States.
Trump, on the other hand, dodged military service and once equated his risk of sexually transmitted diseases from philandering with soldiers who faced real bullets in Vietnam. President Trump raised money for charities -- once for veterans -- and spent some of the proceeds on himself. He promoted Russia’s big lie that it was Ukraine, not Russia, that interfered in our 2016 election, rejecting every U.S. investigation to the contrary. Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine while its soldiers risked their lives fighting Russian aggression.
Republicans fiercely defend the corrupt and traitorous Trump. Topping the list is Wisconsin’s U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh.
Dave Wester, Baraboo