Civil servants are essential workers -- Sally Drew

Reference to “essential workers” has come up frequently during the pandemic. The state of Wisconsin employs many essential workers who have continued to perform in-person, onsite work and often 24/7 during the last year.
They work in prisons and correctional facilities, mental health and medical facilities, and parks and recreation areas. They patrol highways, process unemployment claims, manage computer and information systems, investigate crimes, and provide driver and motor vehicle licenses. They are doctors, nurses, nursing assistants, attorneys, engineers and environmental workers. During the pandemic many worked overtime.
Today is the 116th anniversary of the Wisconsin civil service system, which ensures hiring according to merit and defines working conditions. The Coalition to Save Civil Service will be holding an event at noon at the “forum” space at the top of State Street to pay respect to these state employees who perform so many essential tasks that we sometimes take for granted.
Sally Drew, Madison, president, Association of Career Employees