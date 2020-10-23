 Skip to main content
City's bike paths should be safer -- David Neuhaus
City's bike paths should be safer -- David Neuhaus

I am a fan of Madison's fine bike path system.

Being older adults, my wife and I now limit our use to walks during times we are less likely to encounter bikes because we feel unsafe due to the speed that many of the riders enjoy.

Often we encounter a rider who is going so fast that he or she could not avoid a wayward bike-riding child with a family, an energetic dog on a leash, or a walker who may be confused by which side of the path to yield to a speeding biker.

This is one more appeal for all path users to take safety to heart.

Secondly, Madison has invested many thousands of dollars in lighted crossings where bike paths encounter a busy street. The flashing lights on the crossing near my home on Midvale Boulevard on the West Side is very visible to drivers when it is used. Unfortunately, bikers and joggers seldom seem to use this expensive crossing safety device.

I urge trail users to use the crossing devices. Proper signage should be installed by the city to encourage the pushing of a simple button to activate flashing lights.

David Neuhaus, Madison

