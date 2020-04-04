City Zoom meeting was more accessible -- Cathy Douglas

I attended my first Madison City Council meeting last week. I'd thought about going before, but found it too daunting to bike or bus Downtown for a meeting that would last late into the night.

Tuesday's meeting, held remotely due to the COVID-19 outbreak, was much more doable. Members of the community could register for or against specific proposals and submit written comments. Those who wanted to speak could do so via Zoom.

I was able to do chores while waiting for the part of the meeting I was interested in, sit down for that part, then be home when it was over without having to fear for my safety. The few technical issues that occurred were handled quickly by a tech person standing by. There was even the added fun of Ald. Arvina Martin's video-bombing cat.

I hope when this is all over, we can consider ways to continue making city meetings more accessible to the public through technology. This could have advantages for city staff and elected officials as well.

Cathy Douglas, Madison