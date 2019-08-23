I can’t walk much and have a disabled parking permit. I wanted to go to an event at McPike Park recently, so I called the customer services coordinator for the Madison Parks Department, Joanne Austin, to ask about handicapped parking. There was none, and I hope the city can remedy this perhaps by renting night time parking slots from nearby businesses.
But the point of this letter is to commend Austin and staff for taking great care in trying to honor my request. When it initially appeared no handicapped parking was available, Austin asked someone to drive around the area to make sure that I got the correct answer. This is well beyond what I expected, and I don’t think any other city or any other department in this city would take such pains to answer an unknown citizen’s request.
I am very appreciative of their diligence. When I emailed to thank Austin, she wrote back: “We have a very strong team of customer service ‘specialists,’ and I often tell them what a great job they are doing.” I agree with Austin, and want to add a positive comment on her leadership skills.
Bill Rettig, Madison