We want to publicly express our heartfelt appreciation to the city workers who came repeatedly over several days to our street to clean up debris from our severely flood-damaged home.
The men and women who did the difficult and dangerous job of hauling and removing heavy water-laden furniture, crumbling wallboard, pieces of wood with long nails sticking out, filthy items large and small worked wonderfully together as a team.
They were uncomplaining and were unfailingly polite, good-humored, calm, friendly and helpful. It makes us proud to live in Madison. Thank you all.
Anne Altshuler and David Sulman, Madison