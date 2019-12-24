City staff goes the extra mile -- Michelle Crean Stellner

Thanks to the city of Madison Streets Division crews for keeping our city clean.
I saw a city truck with a sand dispenser on the back, stop with flashing lights in the middle of the intersection of West Washington Avenue and Regent Street last week. The worker on the passenger side hopped out of the cab and grabbed a dirty flattened cardboard box off the street. For lack of a better spot, he put it into the foot area of the cab as he climbed back in.
That was going the extra mile in my opinion.
Michelle Crean Stellner, Madison