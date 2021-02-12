City shouldn't subsidize golf -- Scott Nyberg

The Feb. 6 letter to the editor "Glenway could be a model course" applauded a proposal to improve and upgrade Glenway Golf Course in Madison
Obviously a golfer himself, the writer was excited about the plan to invest money in not only Glenway but the other three city-owned golf courses as well. I have to say this writer missed the bigger picture entirely.
While the Keiser family offer is generous, in the end the taxpayers of this city will be the ones picking up the tab to subsidize a pastime for a select few individuals.
I like bowling. Should the city subsidize a bowling alley or two so that my friends and I can enjoy our favorite pastime at below market rates? That sounds ridiculous because it is ridiculous.
While the Keiser proposal attempts to address the tremendously negative environmental impacts of these subsidized golf courses, at the end of the day golf courses always require tons of fertilizers and toxic herbicides to maintain the turf grass. Couple that with the negative impacts on our groundwater supply (golf courses require enormous amounts of water to irrigate the grass), and those measures don't begin to offset the environmental damage that the golf courses cause.