City shouldn't subsidize golf -- Scott Nyberg

The Feb. 6 letter to the editor "Glenway could be a model course" applauded a proposal to improve and upgrade Glenway Golf Course in Madison

Obviously a golfer himself, the writer was excited about the plan to invest money in not only Glenway but the other three city-owned golf courses as well. I have to say this writer missed the bigger picture entirely.

While the Keiser family offer is generous, in the end the taxpayers of this city will be the ones picking up the tab to subsidize a pastime for a select few individuals.

I like bowling. Should the city subsidize a bowling alley or two so that my friends and I can enjoy our favorite pastime at below market rates? That sounds ridiculous because it is ridiculous.