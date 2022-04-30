City shouldn't pay for stadium lights -- Linda Yuds

Beaver Dam Mayor Rebecca Glewen had a public meeting April 12 on projects to use the $1.7 million American Rescue Plan Act funds for the city.

Energy, blighted areas and roads were some items on the list, along with partnering up with the Beaver Dam School District for lights on the varsity baseball field. These lights are on school district property and will be controlled by the school district. About a third of our property tax dollars go to the school district. The city and schools each have their own budgets to plan out.

The schools received nearly $5 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds via the American Rescue Plan. If lights are on school property, they should be using these ESSER funds to help pay for them. Why haven't the booster clubs been doing fundraisers to raise money for this project? Fundraisers should have been started during the building of this field if lights were needed.

The Beaver Dam School Board is in the process of buying about 58 acres of land for $770,000. The issue of these lights should be taken up with the school board. The city has 22 parks to maintain. Beaver Dam needs that ARPA funds to help the city budget.

Linda Yuds, Beaver Dam