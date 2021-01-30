City should invest in State Street -- Tim Peterson

Madison leaders have destroyed iconic State Street.

They let rioters loot, steal, pillage and intimidate business owners and customers on State Street. They should be embarrassed and regretful how they handled the situation, taking the favor of unlawful rioters over the respected business people and customers in that area.

Then, in the aftermath, they have not taken the responsibility of their incompetent leadership to attempt to fix the situation after the fact. They have voted down necessary funding to these forgotten businesses that the city official has a responsibility to keep safe.

State Street is a landmark. I attended UW-Madison in the early 1980s, and I come to tears when I see the destruction that happened because of lack of city leadership. They should be ashamed of themselves taking the cowardly route.

It’s time to take action and provide city funding and cleanup for those businesses and promote a safe space for customers who want to support that area and now are afraid to go there.

When the challenge comes the next time with protests and riots, use courage to stop it or the area will be back to where it is today.

Tim Peterson,

Transform State Street into promenade STATE JOURNAL VIEW: Removing buses, creating pedestrian mall will help Downtown Madison bounce back