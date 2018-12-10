What foolish shortsightedness.
Despite its goals for 100 percent renewable energy and zero net carbon emissions, Madison is about to purchase 15 diesel buses that get 5 miles per gallon, in part using money from fines Volkswagen was required to pay for cheating on its diesel emissions tests, according to Monday's State Journal story, "VW fines to buy diesel buses."
Racine, on the other hand, is showing Madison a much more sustainable approach to public transportation by using its share of the VW funds to help purchase six electric buses. Is it too late to overturn this woeful decision by Madison Transit?
Emile Nadeau, Madison